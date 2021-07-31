$0.78 EPS Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $1.17. Teck Resources posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $146,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $105,443,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 788.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,852,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. 3,496,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.69.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

