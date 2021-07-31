$0.93 EPS Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.94. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,096. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.79. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $120.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,750 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in TransUnion by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

