0x Market Cap Achieves $707.27 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One 0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001998 BTC on popular exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $707.27 million and $86.86 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0x has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.65 or 0.00796676 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00085606 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.