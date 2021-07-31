0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $606,869.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.15 or 0.00791281 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00039465 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0xBitcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

