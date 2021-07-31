-$1.14 EPS Expected for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to post ($1.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Protara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($2.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.51).

TARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo bought 9,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $95,041. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 379,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TARA opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $27.55.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

