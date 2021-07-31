$1.34 EPS Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.26. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.00.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $587.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.96. The firm has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 699.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $418.53 and a 12-month high of $608.78.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

