$1.46 EPS Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will report earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.43. EastGroup Properties reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

EGP stock opened at $176.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.99. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $178.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.