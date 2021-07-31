$104.34 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post $104.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.74 million and the highest is $137.30 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $55.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $420.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.61 million to $505.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $608.15 million, with estimates ranging from $566.30 million to $690.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after buying an additional 1,266,076 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,546,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,938,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443,429 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.