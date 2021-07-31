$113.30 Million in Sales Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to report $113.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.70 million and the lowest is $109.50 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $42.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $496.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.08 million to $505.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $684.51 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $697.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%.

Shares of TXG opened at $183.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.30. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $92.54 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total transaction of $7,993,205.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,647,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $275,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,637. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,591,000 after acquiring an additional 144,119 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,246,000 after buying an additional 2,970,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,409,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,070,000 after buying an additional 37,573 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 80.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,396,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,698,000 after buying an additional 621,106 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

