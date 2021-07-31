$116.24 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post $116.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.90 million to $119.80 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $95.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $471.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.62 million to $488.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $488.44 million, with estimates ranging from $470.79 million to $505.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITC. Mizuho lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.53.

Shares of SITC opened at $15.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,641 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in SITE Centers by 10.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 12.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,161,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 124,897 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 440.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 419,394 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in SITE Centers by 69.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

