130,800 Shares in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 130,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Pretium Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

NYSE:PVG opened at $9.33 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

