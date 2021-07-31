$14.83 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post $14.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.85 million to $15.75 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $10.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $60.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.91 million to $64.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $66.08 million, with estimates ranging from $64.57 million to $67.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million.

GAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.53. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

