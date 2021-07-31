150,000 Shares in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,880,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,115,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,734,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,710,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,560,000.

Shares of ITQRU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

