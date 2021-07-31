17,982 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of eHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in eHealth during the first quarter worth $145,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in eHealth during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in eHealth by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

In other news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EHTH stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24 and a beta of -0.15.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

