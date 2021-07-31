$186.30 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to announce $186.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.50 million to $192.80 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $205.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $782.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.30 million to $799.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $906.73 million, with estimates ranging from $897.80 million to $919.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.16. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,232 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

