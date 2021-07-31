$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $1.87. Danaher reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $10.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,688,392. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after purchasing an additional 480,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,633,545,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $297.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $299.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

