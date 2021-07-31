$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report sales of $2.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $9.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.69.

NYSE URI opened at $329.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $151.41 and a 52 week high of $354.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

