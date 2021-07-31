$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce $2.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.57 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $10.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $10.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NXP Semiconductors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.0% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $206.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $114.77 and a one year high of $216.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

