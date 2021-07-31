207,300 Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 207,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.05% of Qurate Retail as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,294,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,382,000 after acquiring an additional 721,860 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,838,000 after acquiring an additional 359,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 16.5% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,510 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,158,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597 over the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

