20,959 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,499,000. Bronson Point Management LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AerCap by 101.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 31,282 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AerCap by 216.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in AerCap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,302,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

AER opened at $53.00 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

