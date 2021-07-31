$233.03 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce $233.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.04 million. GoPro posted sales of $134.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -93.09 and a beta of 1.23. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13.

In related news, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $261,265.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,353.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,197 shares of company stock valued at $5,337,487 over the last three months. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth $32,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 266.3% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 93,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 68,165 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth $346,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth $2,328,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 70.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 313,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.