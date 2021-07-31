233,573 Shares in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.88% of Trinity Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $378.03 million and a P/E ratio of 11.06. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 91.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

