$264.83 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to post $264.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.70 million and the lowest is $247.72 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $231.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

REG opened at $65.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.08. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,021 shares of company stock worth $1,747,997. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 117.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 22.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

