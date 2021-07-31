$286.34 Million in Sales Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to post sales of $286.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.60 million to $290.51 million. Globant posted sales of $182.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Globant by 41.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant stock opened at $239.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 154.30 and a beta of 1.22. Globant has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $244.72.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

