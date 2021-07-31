$3.28 Billion in Sales Expected for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will post sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.33 billion and the lowest is $3.23 billion. TELUS posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year sales of $13.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $13.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $14.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TELUS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TU. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NYSE:TU opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42. TELUS has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.2594 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELUS (TU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.