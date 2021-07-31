$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will post $3.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the highest is $3.43 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $12.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,090 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,144. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

