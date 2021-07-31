$359.49 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post $359.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.20 million and the highest is $375.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $273.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.92.

GTLS stock opened at $155.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.