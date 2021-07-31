400,000 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Shares of Tech and Energy Transition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.