42,547 Shares in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Tootsie Roll Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

TR opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

