45,833 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Relx by 68.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 157.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Relx by 215.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Relx by 847.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This represents a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s payout ratio is 92.16%.

RELX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

