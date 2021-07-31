$471.50 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to report $471.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $488.00 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $588.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,639,000 after purchasing an additional 131,529 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,155 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

