48,422 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,394,000 after acquiring an additional 79,735 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,186,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,030 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,458,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after acquiring an additional 144,196 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 131,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,267,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.52. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

