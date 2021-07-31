$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to report sales of $5.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.02 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year sales of $19.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $19.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $135.72 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.