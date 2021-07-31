$5.18 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce sales of $5.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.73 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $25.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $22.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.04 million to $25.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $43.85 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%.

MEIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 2,585,660 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $6,729,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after buying an additional 1,116,637 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $2,189,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $2,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

MEIP stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.50. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

