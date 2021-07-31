$6.43 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post sales of $6.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.90 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $1.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 543%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $109.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.90 million to $145.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $472.00 million, with estimates ranging from $355.30 million to $556.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSW. TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 53.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSW opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.