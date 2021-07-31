61,966 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.77.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 89.70.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.