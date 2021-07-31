688,625 Shares in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 688,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.56% of HEXO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HEXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth $149,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth $260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO in the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HEXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

Shares of HEXO opened at $3.98 on Friday. HEXO Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

