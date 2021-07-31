$703.21 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post $703.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $758.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $611.75 million. First Solar reported sales of $927.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of First Solar by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 687,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,987,000 after purchasing an additional 287,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $86.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52-week low of $58.34 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

