$8.51 Million in Sales Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will announce $8.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.20 million and the highest is $9.00 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $2.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $33.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $35.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.86 million, with estimates ranging from $32.72 million to $41.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

PHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PHX Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

PHX stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.