8,500 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of MicroStrategy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR stock opened at $626.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $565.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.00 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.67.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.