8PAY Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $202,827.13 and $903,927.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00103118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00134924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,364.84 or 1.00119207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00815847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.