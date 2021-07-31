8X8 PROTOCOL Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $678,785.02 and approximately $706,267.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000113 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001191 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000913 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.