$91.81 Million in Sales Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to report sales of $91.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.60 million. Quantum reported sales of $73.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $394.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.80 million to $398.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $429.28 million, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $440.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

QMCO opened at $6.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04. Quantum has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $353.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $140,990.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 834,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 190,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,164 shares of company stock worth $2,041,083. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 34.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

