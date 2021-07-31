Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Position Increased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASO opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $42.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,389,621 shares of company stock valued at $800,080,670 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

