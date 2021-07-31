Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Position Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 209.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Accolade were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accolade by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The firm had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACCD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.