ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Position Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,589 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of ACI Worldwide worth $13,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.