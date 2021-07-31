Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,194.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.67 or 0.05955205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.91 or 0.01345730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00355284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00123796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.59 or 0.00608507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00344025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00270585 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

