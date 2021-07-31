Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Update

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,500 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the June 30th total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADPPF opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.65. Adler Group has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADPPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adler Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

