Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,599.86 ($33.97).

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Admiral Group stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,400 ($44.42). The stock had a trading volume of 312,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,716. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,936.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £10.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,376 ($31.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,402 ($44.45).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

