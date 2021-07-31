Adstar Inc (OTCMKTS:ADST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adstar Inc (OTCMKTS:ADST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS ADST opened at $0.00 on Friday. Adstar has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
Adstar Company Profile
