Adstar Inc (OTCMKTS:ADST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adstar Inc (OTCMKTS:ADST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS ADST opened at $0.00 on Friday. Adstar has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get Adstar alerts:

Adstar Company Profile

AdStar, Inc engages in the provision of advertising technology services to publishers. It focuses on its application service provider. The company was founded by Leslie Bernhard and Eli Rousso in 1986 and is headquartered in North Merrick, NY.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Adstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.